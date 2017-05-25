Celine Dion Honors Manchester Bombing Victims in Emotional Hand-Holding Tribute: WATCH

At her show in Las Vegas, Celine Dion honored the Manchester bombing victims with a show of support from her entire audience, who she asked to hold hands and raise them together.

Said Celine:

“All they wanted to do was have some fun and go to a concert and listen to some music, just like what we’re doing tonight… What happened last night makes no sense whatsoever. We live in different times and we need to love each other more than ever. We need to support each other more than ever as well.”

Watch: