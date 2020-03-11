Teens Get 32 Months for Beating Gay Couple Who Were Holding Hands, Telling Them They’ll ‘Burn in Hell’

Ashley Roberts and David Bailey.

Two Stoke-on-Trent, UK teens, David Bailey, 18, and Ashley Roberts, 19, were sentenced to 32 months in a young offender institution this week for an attack on a gay couple in Manchester.

The Manchester Evening News reports: “The vile abuse started after the pair, both from Stoke-on-Trent, noticed the couple who were holding hands. During the incident, the victims were told ‘you will burn in hell’, while one said ‘it’s disgusting’. They were followed near to the station when one said ‘give me £20 or I will kill you’. Both men were then attacked.”

