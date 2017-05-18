Towleroad

Chelsea Manning Introduces Herself to the World in Instagram Photo

by Andy Towle
May 18, 2017 | 1:26pm

Chelsea Manning, who was released on Wednesday after seven years in confinement, introduced herself to the world on Thursday in an Instagram photo.

RELATED: Chelsea Manning, Still on Active Duty, is Freed from Fort Leavenworth

She wrote: “Okay, so here I am everyone!! 😜”

Okay, so here I am everyone!! 😜 . CC BY-SA! . #HelloWorld

A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on

 

President Obama commuted Manning’s 35-year sentence for leaking military secrets to Wikileaks in January. Manning, who attempted suicide a number of times citing her treatment behind bars and last year went on a hunger strike for gender reassignment surgery, acknowledged leaking more than 700,000 secret military and State Department documents to Wikileaks but said it was intended to raise public awareness about the impact of war on innocent civilians.

Manning has been posting photos celebrating her freedom since Wednesday.

Here's to freedom and a new beginning. . . #ChelseaIsFree

A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on

 

So, im already enjoying my first hot, greasy pizza 😋

A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on

 

First steps of freedom!! 😄 . . #chelseaisfree

A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on



