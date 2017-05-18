Chelsea Manning Introduces Herself to the World in Instagram Photo

Chelsea Manning, who was released on Wednesday after seven years in confinement, introduced herself to the world on Thursday in an Instagram photo.
She wrote: “Okay, so here I am everyone!! 😜”
President Obama commuted Manning’s 35-year sentence for leaking military secrets to Wikileaks in January. Manning, who attempted suicide a number of times citing her treatment behind bars and last year went on a hunger strike for gender reassignment surgery, acknowledged leaking more than 700,000 secret military and State Department documents to Wikileaks but said it was intended to raise public awareness about the impact of war on innocent civilians.
Manning has been posting photos celebrating her freedom since Wednesday.