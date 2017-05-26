NATO Summit: Husband of Luxembourg’s Gay PM Joins Women in ‘Spouse’ Photo Op

Troye Sivan is ‘There For You’ in Fresh New Track with Martin Garrix: WATCH

Gauthier Destenay, the husband of Luxembourg’s gay prime minister Xavier Bettel, joined the spouses of other NATO leaders for a photo op on Thursday.

Pictured are Destenay, First Lady Melania Trump, First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, First Lady of Turkey Emine Gulbaran Erdogan, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Ingrid Schulerud, Desislava Radeva, Amelie Derbaudrenghien, Mojca Stropnik and First Lady of Iceland Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir.

the best thing I've seen in a while;"husband of Luxembourg's gay PM joined other NATO leaders' spouses for a photo op" #GauthierDestenay 🦄 pic.twitter.com/QFYU4aGnSg — Beyza Burcak (@beyzaburcak) May 26, 2017

People reports:

Gauthier Destenay, the husband of Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, joined Trump and other spouses for a dinner while their significant others attended a gathering as part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) conference in Brussels, Belgium.

Prime Minister Bettel, 44, and Belgian architect Destenay entered a civil partnership in 2010 and married in 2015 after Luxembourg’s legislators approved gay marriage. Bettel became the first openly gay Prime Minister of Luxembourg in December 2013, after an election campaign in which his sexuality was not a secret nor an issue.

Bettel is the world’s only gay head of government since Iceland’s former Prime Minister Johanna Sigurðardóttir, a lesbian, and Belgium’s Elio Di Rupo finished their mandates in 2013 and 2015 respectively.