Armie Hammer, Wonder Woman, Alec Baldwin, Kevin Pillar, Bill Maher, Air Traffic Control: HOT LINKS

SEBASTIAN GORKA. Top Trump aide battles Chris Cuomo over Trump tweets on travel ban.

AIR TRAFFIC. Trump announces plan to privatize air traffic control: “The White House had already signaled support for the controversial idea, which would hand over the nation’s air navigation system to a nonprofit or nongovernmental agency. But Trump signed formal legislative principles outlining the spin-off plan this week, putting some muscle behind the effort, which has previously failed to gain traction on Capitol Hill.”

SLEEP DEPRIVATION. Bill Maher blames racial slur on lack of sleep: “Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment.”

AP. Fact check: “President Donald Trump can’t be counted on to give accurate information to Americans when violent acts are unfolding abroad.”

MANAFORT AND SESSIONS. Possible new targets in Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

F**K THEM ALL. Alec Baldwin defends Kathy Griffin: “No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights. Ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him.”

WONDER WOMAN. $100.5 million domestic opening is largest ever for movie from a female director: “The “Wonder Woman” audiences also didn’t follow traditional superhero film audience demographics, with 52 percent of its viewers being women. Normally, as the Hollywood Reporter noted, 60 percent or more of a superhero movie’s fans are male. The film earned an additional $122.5 million worldwide.”

BLUE JAYS KEVIN PILLAR. Will donate salary forfeited for anti-gay slur to LGBTQ groups: “The two groups selected are PFLAG, an advocacy and support group for the LGBTQ community, and You Can Play, which seeks to make sports safe and open for athletes regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

FACEBOOK. Here’s what it’s doing for LGBTQ Pride: “Throughout June, you’ll see a message atop your feed inviting you to add a frame (react to this message and you’ll get a little animated surprise). I’m a fan of the rainbow swish Facebook is using as a frame this time around. That said, there doesn’t seem to be any way of manually enabling Facebook’s official frame at the moment – you’ll have to wait for the message to show up on your feed….There’s also now an extra reaction you can use to indicate your support (a rainbow flag, naturally) on posts and comments….Within the camera, you’ll find a variety of new masks and frames.”

UNION JACK. Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate lights up for the British victims of terror.

SCOTLAND. Church of Scotland instructed officials to consider allowing ministers to officiate gay weddings: “But despite strong support in the church’s governing body, it is likely to be several years before the first same-sex marriage is conducted by a Kirk minister. The necessary legal changes will first be brought to next year’s assembly. The Scottish Episcopal church is due to vote in a fortnight on whether to change its laws to allow same-sex church weddings, a move which would put it odds with the Church of England and could invite de facto sanctions by the international Anglican communion. Last year the US Episcopal church was disciplined after it permitted clergy to conduct same-sex weddings.

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Matthew Vande Vegte. More here.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME. Timothée Chalamet on his love life, Armie Hammer: “I play the love interest of Armie Hammer. He’s a full-blooded American, which is just perfect for the film, but I’m that, too, so we’d hang out with each other all the time, because we were pretty much the only Americans there, and we were able to defend one another and really get to know one another.”

MATTHEW MICKENS-MURRAY. Vigil planned for gay D.C. man found murdered in his apartment: “In a statement released on Friday, Impulse Group DC spokesperson Devin Barrington-Ward said immediately following the vigil members of the group, including long-time friends of the victim, Matthew Mickens-Murrey, plan to canvass the neighborhood surrounding the apartment building where Mickens-Murrey lived and where his body was found to seek out people who might know something about the circumstances that led to the murder.”

MONDAY MODEL 2. Ameer Aljumaili.

