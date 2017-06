Blue Collar Crowd Applauds Trump for Not Wanting Poor People to Manage the Economy: WATCH

What do Rosacea O’Donnell, Ross Perot No She Better Don’t, and Bob the Drag Queen have in common? They’re all members of the Trump administration.

Watch Ginger Minj, Alaska, and Katya anoint Ben Carson, Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions, and Ted Cruz with their appropriate drag names on Comedy Central’s @Midnight with Chris Hardwick: