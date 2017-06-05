Ellen Helps Incredible Gay Foster Parents Launch Their Dream to Give Homeless Kids Dignity: WATCH

Rob and Reece are a gay married couple who took in and adopted four special needs foster children and started a foundation so that foster kids around the country can carry themselves and their few possessions with dignity. Rob, a former foster kid himself, remembered when he had to carry his possessions around in a trash bag and was dismayed to find that foster children these days still do.

Said Rob of his four children:

“They don’t care about the fact that we’re white and we’re gay. They care about the fact that we love them….We never say never in our house. We were told that we would never be married. We were told that we would never be parents…People say all the time that our kids won the lottery. We won the lottery.”

Ellen, who said Rob and Reece deserve to be “dads of the year,” rewarded their efforts with a beautiful surprise.

