CNN’s Chris Cuomo Destroys Nonsensical Trump Lawyer Over Investigation Denials: WATCH

Donald Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow appeared on CNN’s New Day to shoot down claims that the president is under investigation, despite this tweet on Friday from Trump himself:

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

After repeated insistence that the president is not under investigation, Cuomo asked Sekulow why he hasn’t just picked up the phone to call and ask

“And why you haven’t picked up that phone to find out is a little odd. If I hired you I’d want you to make that phone call…

Replied Sekulow: “Well, you haven’t hired us because we represent the president of the United States.”

Responded Cuomo: “Thank god. Thank god I don’t need you right now, Jay Sekulow.”

Added Cuomo, later: “You could just get the answer to this rather than trafficking in speculation.”