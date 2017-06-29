Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Kids Should Look to God, Not Trump, as a Role Model – WATCH

Asked by a reporter whether she would tell her kids that Trump’s misogynistic, bullying behavior is okay, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded:

“When it comes to role models, as a person of faith, we all have one perfect role model. And when I’ve asked that question I point to God. I point to my faith. And that’s where I would tell my kids to look. None of us are perfect. And certainly there’s only one that is. And I would point that direction.”

Earlier on Thursday, Huckabee Sanders defended Trump’s tweet attacking MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, slamming her for ‘bleeding badly from a face-lift’.

