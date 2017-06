Gay Adult Film Performer Paddy O’Brian Explains the Ins and Outs of His ‘Naughty, Naughty’ Job: WATCH

Skittles has dropped its rainbow colors again in an expression of solidarity with LGBT Pride, writing in its promotion, “Only one rainbow matters this pride. Give the rainbow, taste the rainbow. All the lentils are white in celebration of pride. Enjoy the mystery mix.”

The popular brand of candy went white in 2016 as well.