Armie Hammer Has His Eyes on Henry Cavill’s Nipples

Superman actor Henry Cavill reported yesterday that he’s getting some rest and relaxation in before the summer ends, and that his moustache continues to thrive…

Getting some R&R in before the summer slips away. Worry not though, my moustache continues to thrive… #Seastache A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

But that wasn’t what interested actor Armie Hammer, who commented “nice nipples” in response to Cavill’s photograph.

Can you blame him?

Hammer is starring in the upcoming gay drama Call Me By Your Name. Hammer plays the story’s “24-year old American scholar spending the summer of 1983 in Northern Italy, where he attracts the attention of a 17-year-old Jewish-American boy, played by Timothee Chalamet.”

