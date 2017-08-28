Frank Ocean released a new track called “Provider” during a surprise edition of his Blonded radio show which aired during the MTV VMAs. Listen to the track above.

Writes Variety:

The song comes with a hilarious lyric video (apparently unshare-able) on his website that begins with a guy in an appliance shop opening a vintage old-school beatbox — and then supercharging it with giant speakers. The video and the song are loaded with puzzling references: The lyrics include a mention legendary electronic-music iconoclast Richard D. James (“Stiff smile like I’m Aphex Twin,” complete with a reference to one of his songs, “Come to Daddy”) as well as Talking Heads and Stanley Kubrick; the door to the appliance store says “This is not a pipe bomb” (a twist on Belgian painter Rene Magritte’s 1929 painting “The Treachery of Images (This Is Not a Pipe)”; the lyrics to the song appear at the bottom of the video with a Hello Kitty head acting as a bouncing ball, as Ocean displayed on video screens during a recent European concert.

Ocean also released a version of 2 Chainz’s “Rolls Royce” with his own verse added.

And a new remix of “White Ferrari”.