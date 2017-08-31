Towleroad

Colton Haynes: ‘So Disappointed’ in Hollywood’s Attitude Toward Gay Actors

by Andy Towle
August 31, 2017 | 12:25pm

Colton Haynes, who made headlines this week after his Teen Wolf character came out in a scene with fellow out actor Charlie Carver, took Hollywood to task in a series of tweets earlier this week for discriminating against openly gay actors.

We're never coming home. This is a goodbye letter to all my friends & family. Dear friends & family, Goodbye.

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

Said Haynes:

“Hollywood is so fucked up. So much of the focus is on your personal life & has nothing to do with the talent you have to bring to the table…Thank god for Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, & Jeff Davis. They believe gay actors are more than just their personal lives…So disappointed in how Hollywood cant understand that playing a character has nothing to do with how u live your personal life.”

Watch Haynes’s Teen Wolf scene HERE.



