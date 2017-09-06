Cher Let a Twitter Troll Have It Over DACA: ‘Keep Your Eyes Open Bitch’

After a Twitter troll questioned Cher’s sincerity when she said she was ready to take in a Dreamer following Trump’s decision to end the DACA program, Cher shut her down with six words.
Tweeted Cher on Tuesday: “Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them…I’m Ready 2 Do This & …Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME….SANCTUARY”
Twitter troll Brenda Webb, responded “Sure you will Cher.. I’ll believe it when I see it!”
“Then keep your eyes open bitch,” snapped Cher.
Webb has taken her account private.