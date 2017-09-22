‘Christian Militant’ Hopes More Police Officers Get the Opportunity to Shoot Gay People: WATCH

Jim Parsons Explains to Stephen Colbert What It Feels Like as a Gay Man to Marry and Fall in Love: WATCH

Anti-LGBT obsessive and self-described ‘Christian militant’ Theodore Shoebat said he hopes that police officers will soon be “given the opportunity” to shoot more gay people.

Shoebat’s comments came after police shot and killed LGBT activist Scout Schultz at Georgia Tech last weekend.

In a video posted on his website on Tuesday, Shoebat said the circumstances surrounding Schultz’s death don’t matter because “this sodomite should have been shot anyway.”

Via Right Wing Watch:

Shoebat, who was featured in a radically anti-gay documentary in 2015 along with various Religious Right activists and Republican elected officials, posted a video yesterday in which he praised police for killing Scout Schultz and expressed his desire to see more officers kill gay people on the grounds that they present a danger to society.

“Him being a sodomite … his perversion was dangerous enough and it was justification enough to kill this freak.

“He was already a danger to society because of his perversity and so I think it was absolutely right for this officer to kill this freak. And I hope that more and more officers are given the opportunity to kill these freaks. That’s what I will say. This is what needs to be happening anyway. There needs to be a law that says that homosexuality is a danger to society and therefore those who push homosexuality and those who participate in this perversity are indeed worthy of death.”

Among the many horrendous things Shoebat has come out with over the years, in 2015 he said that gay Catholic priests should be put to death.