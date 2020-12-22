Pat Robertson to Trump: ‘You’ve Had Your Day and It’s Time to Move On’ — WATCH

Anti-LGBTQ televangelist fossil Pat Robertson told Donald Trump it’s “time to move on” during a broadcast on his 700 Club program.

Said Robertson: “I think it’s all over. I think the electoral college has spoken. I think the Biden corruption has not totally been brought to fruition, but it doesn’t seem to be affecting the Electoral College, and I don’t think the Supreme Court is going to move in to do anything. I think we’re going to see a President Biden, and I also think we’ll be seeing a President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden.”

“With all his talent and the ability to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality,” said Robertson, who would know one. “He really does. People say ‘well he lies about this, that, and the other.’ He doesn’t lie. To him that’s the truth. He had the biggest crowd on inauguration day, he had more people than ever, he saved NBC with The Apprentice. You can go down the line of things that really aren’t true. But because they loved him so much and he was so strong for the evangelicals they were with him all the way. …. He is very erratic, he’s fired people, he’s fought people, and he’s insulted people and it keeps going down the line. It’s a mixed bag. I think it would be well to say, ‘You’ve had your day. It’s time to move on.”

