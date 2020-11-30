Franklin Graham Warns That ‘Extremely Dangerous … Godless LGBTQ Activists’ Will Work with ‘Potential Biden Administration’ to Demolish ‘Free Speech, Expression, and Religious Liberty’

Evangelist Franklin Graham sent out a warning to his Facebook followers about the “godless” LGBTQ activists who plan to destroy free speech, expression, and religious liberty.

Wrote Graham: “LGBTQ activists within the Democratic Party are pushing their godless, secular agenda with a potential Biden Administration. If you don’t conform to their ideology, agree with their sinful beliefs, teach what they say is right, they want to close you down. They will pressure and bully politicians to get their way. It is extremely dangerous if they are permitted to proceed unchecked. If they are allowed free reign, they will go after the accreditation of Christian colleges, then Christian ministries and churches next, to strip them of tax-exempt status and try to force them to operate under policies that go against biblical teaching. This is not only an attack on free speech and expression, but also an attack on our religious liberty. The presidential election isn’t finalized yet, but this shows why who we vote for is so important. We’ve had four years of an administration under President Donald J. Trump that staunchly defends religious freedom, freedom of speech, and the church. We can see that the one who holds the office of President of the United States has tremendous ramifications on our day-to-day lives and for the future of this nation.”