Towleroad

BREAKING: Hurricane Irma Targets Key West, Florida West Coast

Hurricane Irma Targets Key West, Florida West Coast

by Andy Towle
September 9, 2017 | 9:20am

Hurricane Irma lost strength overnight but is expected to strengthen again as it leaves Cuba and heads toward South Florida on Saturday.

View a live webcam of Key West HERE.

The NYT:

At least 20 people were confirmed dead by Friday night, when Irma made landfall in Cuba as a Category 5, lashing the island’s northern coast with a direct hit.

The hurricane was downgraded to Category 4 around 5 a.m. but was expected to strengthen before reaching Florida. About 5.6 million people — more than a quarter of the state’s population — have been ordered to leave their homes.

“If you have been ordered to evacuate, you need to leave now,” Gov. Rick Scott said at a news conference Friday evening. “Not tonight, not in an hour, now.”

Key West and the lower Keys are directly in the storm’s path. The National Weather Service has warned that nowhere in the Keys will be safe.

Meanwhile, preparations are being made in the outermost Key, which is home to a large LGBTQ community.

Our thoughts are with our friends in Key West and the rest of you in the Conch Republic and South Florida affected by this storm. Please stay safe.



You Might Also Like