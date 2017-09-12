The ‘Right in Front of My Salad’ Star Talks About Her 15 Minutes of Fame: WATCH

‘Hand in Hand’ Hurricane Relief Benefit, ‘Broad City,’ ‘Big Freedia’ and More TV This Week

Nikki Romaine, the star of the “Right in Front of My Salad” meme (if you’re not familiar, get caught up HERE), spoke with Men.com about her newfound fame.

She said she occasionally gets stopped on the street by people who recognize her: “It’s really hysterical to see the reactions and the laughter.”

“I was definitely ad-libbing,” she explained. “It seems like when the line came out it was just something natural for me…it just blurted out.”

She said her family was a bit surprised that she was acting in porn, but says it may lead to more acting for her: “With my newfound fame I am definitely considering giving it a go.”

And if you came over to her house for dinner, she’d definitely prepare you a salad.

Watch the interview HERE.