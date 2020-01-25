Grindr Shades Eminem for ‘Dolly Parton Challenge’ Joke Suggesting He Uses the Gay Hook-Up App

The official Twitter account for Grindr shaded Eminem late Friday after the rapper used the gay hook-up app in a meme he created for the Dolly Parton Challenge, a meme in which participants furnish four photos of themselves which demonstrate how they portray themselves in various social networks.

It was a meme launched by Parton herself.

After the meme quickly took off, celebrities joined in, including Eminem, whose four social networks were LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and (instead of Tinder) Grindr.

Grindr responded to Eminem late Friday, asking, “Who?”

It’s not Eminem’s first flirtation with Grindr. In a 2017 interview, the rapper said he met dates on Tinder and Grindr, a statement his rep. later said was a joke.

Eminem has repeatedly been denounced for using homophobic language in his lyrics.