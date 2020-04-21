Who Wore It Better? RuPaul, or a Fracking Rig? — Twitter’s Latest Meme is a Drag and a Gas

Last month we reported that RuPaul gave an interview to NPR’s Terry Gross in which the drag superstar was asked about the 60-acre ranch in Wyoming and South Dakota he owns with his husband Georges LeBar.

Asked what he was doing with all that acreage and if he is raising horses or cattle, RuPaul responded: “Well, a modern ranch, 21st century ranch, is really land management. It is – you lease the mineral rights to oil companies. And you sell water to oil companies. And then you lease the grazing rights to different ranchers. So it’s land management. Yeah.”

The admission prompted outrage on social media, and now it has inspired a new meme, started by MEL magazine staff writer Joseph Longo, which features Ru in various outfits paired with photos of fracking rigs in matching ensembles. Check ’em all out below.

RuPaul as fracking rigs: a thread pic.twitter.com/n4ykDplfT1 — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) April 19, 2020

Confrackulations, we did it https://t.co/1TRLgPDAOQ — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) April 20, 2020

let's not forget my favorite, from 'To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar' pic.twitter.com/9lecHGgglW — R*ley (@puppyresidue) April 20, 2020

If you can’t love yourself, how in the frack are you going to love somebody else? –@RuPaul pic.twitter.com/cRXGDgUhSn — Plant Baddie (@alittlefreshaa) April 20, 2020

RuPaul as fracking rigs lol pic.twitter.com/PDobia98JP — Feast of Fun (@feastoffun) April 20, 2020