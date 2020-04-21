Towleroad Gay News

Who Wore It Better? RuPaul, or a Fracking Rig? — Twitter’s Latest Meme is a Drag and a Gas

by

Last month we reported that RuPaul gave an interview to NPR’s Terry Gross in which the drag superstar was asked about the 60-acre ranch in Wyoming and South Dakota he owns with his husband Georges LeBar.

Asked what he was doing with all that acreage and if he is raising horses or cattle, RuPaul responded: “Well, a modern ranch, 21st century ranch, is really land management. It is – you lease the mineral rights to oil companies. And you sell water to oil companies. And then you lease the grazing rights to different ranchers. So it’s land management. Yeah.”

The admission prompted outrage on social media, and now it has inspired a new meme, started by MEL magazine staff writer Joseph Longo, which features Ru in various outfits paired with photos of fracking rigs in matching ensembles. Check ’em all out below.

