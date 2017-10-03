Towleroad

The Red Cross Needs Blood Donations in Las Vegas, But Not from Gay Men

by Andy Towle
October 3, 2017 | 9:22am

The terrible massacre in Las Vegas is drawing attention to the discriminatory ban on gay blood donations still in place in the United States.

Following Sunday night’s shooting which took the lives of 59 so far, and injured 527 others, the Red Cross made an appeal for blood donations.

But gay men can only donate blood after waiting 12 months from their last sexual contact with another man.

And people are tweeting about it:



