American Red Cross ends blood donation restrictions targeting gay men

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – The American Red Cross on Monday announced it will now allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood without restrictions that specifically target them over their sexual orientation. “The Red Cross celebrates this historic move as significant progress and remains committed to achieving an inclusive blood donation process that treats all potential donors with equality and respect while maintaining the safety of the blood supply,” the humanitarian organization said in a statement. The policy change follows updated guidance announced by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in…

