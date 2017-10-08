Towleroad

BREAKING: ‘Younger’ Actor Dan Amboyer Comes Out as Gay, Marries Longtime Boyfriend

Gal Gadot Kisses Kate McKinnon as SNL Probes the Gay Subtext of ‘Wonder Woman’ — WATCH

by Andy Towle
October 8, 2017 | 10:54am

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot hosted last night’s Saturday Night Live, so the show couldn’t go by without a nod to the summer blockbuster, and thankfully things got very queer.

RELATED: Wonder Woman is Queer, Says DC Comics Writer

Two lesbians (Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon) adrift on the Mediterranean find themselves washed ashore at Wonder Woman’s home island of Themyscira, populated only by beautiful Amazonian women and immediately set about exploring how many of them are gay and available.

A whole island full of women should be a lesbian’s paradise…

Watch:



