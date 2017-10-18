Flyers Encouraging LGBT Kids to Commit Suicide Posted at Cleveland State University On Day it Opens LGBT Center

The ‘Red Hot’ British Boys are Ready to Fire You Up in 2018

Fliers were distributed around the Cleveland State University (CSU) on Monday urging LGBT students to commit suicide.

Reading “Follow you fellow faggots,” the fliers appeared on the same day the school’s LGBT center opened. It included statistics of suicide rates in the LGBT community and an illustration of a man with a noose tied around his neck.

LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland’s Eris Eady said the statistics on the flier are incorrect because the suicide rate in the LGBT community is actually higher, according to News5 Cleveland.

The Queer Student Alliance said school officials have taken the fliers down and are looking into who might be responsible.

On Monday night, CSU issued the following statement:

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:

At Cleveland State University, our foremost priority is maintaining a welcoming environment that provide opportunities for learning, expression and discourse.

CSU remains fully committed to a campus community that respects all individuals, regardless of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation and other historical bases for discrimination.

CSU also is committed to upholding the First Amendment, even with regard to controversial issues where opinion is divided. We will continue to protect free speech to ensure all voices may be heard and to promote a civil discourse where educational growth is the desired result.

Be assured that a spirit of inclusiveness will always be central to the very identity of our University.

Sincerely,

Ronald M. Berkman, President of Cleveland State University

Watch a report below.