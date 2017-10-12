Here’s the First Image from ‘Love, Simon’, a Greg Berlanti-Directed Gay Coming Out Love Story

Trump Targets Elderly and Sick with Cruel Executive Order Intended to Destroy Obamacare Market with Junk Insurance: WATCH

Greg Berlanti (Dawson’s Creek, Brothers & Sisters, Green Lantern, Everwood, Political Animals, Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow) is directing Love, Simon, the film adaptation of Becky Albertalli’s “coming-of-age coming-out” novel Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda.

The film’s star Nick Robinson appears in a new piece of key art for the film, released on National Coming Out Day.

Love, Simon also features Katherine Langford, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner, Miles Heizer, and Tony Hale.

The film’s synopsis:

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger , who co-exec produce the new NBC show This Is Us, wrote the script. The film is being produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill and Pouya Shabazian.