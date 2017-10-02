‘Marsha P. Johnson,’ ‘How To Survive A Plague’ and Everything Streaming In October on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon

Egypt Puts 17 Men on Trial for Homosexuality After Rainbow Flag is Raised at Concert

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including How to Survive A Plague, Queens and Cowboys and The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson.

How to Survive a Plague (2012), available on Hulu Oct. 1

‘Resist’ may be this year’s rallying cry, but there were few braver, bolder activists fighting for justice than ACT UP and TAG, two coalitions that crusaded for response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic from the government and medical community. David France made this doc for his partner, Doug Gould, who died of AIDS-related pneumonia.

Queens and Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo (2014), available on Amazon Oct. 1

You’ve heard of bears, cubs, otters and wolves, but what about bulls? Get to know the steers and queers of the International Gay Rodeo Association in this documentary that explores the unique community and its challenges.

Stonewall (2015), available on Hulu Oct. 3

Did you ever wonder what the Stonewall Riots would have looked like if everyone was more white? Roland Emmerich’s much derided dramatization of the Stonewall Riots received heaps of critiques for its focus on young, handsome gay men at the expense of the queer and trans people of color at the forefront of the movement.

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (2017), available on Netflix October 6

For a much more realistic portrait of the heroes at Stonewall, don’t miss this fantastic documentary (also from David France). Johnson was a legendary trans activist and iconic presence, known as the Rosa Parks of the LGBT movement.

Fifty Shades Darker (Unrated Version) (2017), available on HBO Oct. 14

Why can’t straight people just keep what they do in the bedroom behind closed doors and stop throwing it in our faces?

All films coming to Netflix

Available October 1

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Death Sentence

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

The Reaping

Set Up

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

Available October 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping With Other People

Available October 3

13 Demons

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

Available October 4

Raw

Available October 6

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Available October 7

Middle Man

Available October 10

The Skyjacker’s Tale

Available October 11

Donnie Darko

Available October 12

Fe de etarras

Available October 13

The Babysitter

Kingdom of Us

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Available October 15

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

Available October 17

Slasher: Guilty Party

Available October 19

Wedding Unplanned

Available October 20

1922

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story

One of Us

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Wheelman

Available October 23

Meet the Robinsons

While We’re Young

Available October 25

The Final Master

The Hateful Eight

Available October 26

Strange Weather

Available October 27

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

Available October 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

All films coming to Hulu

Available October 1

Air Force One

Alice

The Amityville Horror

The Amityville Horror

And God Created Woman

Bananas

The Blood Oranges

Blue Steel

Bolero

Bowling For Columbine

Brief Interviews with Hideous Men

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead

Carrie

Chinatown

Class

Congo

Cool It

Curse of the Pink Panther

Dead Men Can’ t Dance

Deep Impact

Diminished Capacity

The Dogs of War

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex

The Falcon and the Snowman

A Feast at Midnight

The Gambler

The Gift

The Godson

Groundhog Day

Hide

How to Survive a Plague

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

I am David

Island in the Sky

Joyride

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Kill List

Last Night

Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit

Little Ninjas

Lost and Delirious

Love and Death

Malibu Beach

Malibu High

Mammoth

Married to the Mob

Midnight in Paris

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy

Mission Park

Murder of Crows

National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College

Nick of Time

North Dallas Forty

Nukie

The Patriot

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther

Platoon

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Pontypool

Psychic

Quigley Down Under

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Rodger Dodger

Room 237

S.W.A.T.

Secretary

SFW

A Shot in the Dark

Sleepaway Camp 2: Unhappy Campers

Sleepaway Camp 3: Teenage Wasteland

Sleepy Hollow

Snatch

The Snowtown Murders

Son of the Pink Panther

Spanish Judges

Stage Beauty

Stand Off (AKA Prairie Fire)

Stigmata

The Stoned Age

Stranger in the House

Stuart Saves His Family

Swingers

The Blair Witch Project

The US vs. John Lennon

Thirteen Days

Throw Momma from the Train

Trail of the Pink Panther

Troll

Troll 2

True Colors

Under Fire

The Warriors

Whore 2

Zombie Nation

Available October 3

Stonewall

Available October 7

City of Gold

Available October 11

Knife Fight

Available October 12

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Available October 14

Venus in Fur

Witching & Bitching

Available October 15

Varsity Blues

Available October 18

How to Build a Better Boy

The Suite Life

Twitches, Too

T’was the Night

Halloween High

Return to Halloweentown

Available October 21

Spectre

Available October 23

Shine a Light

Available October 25

A Brilliant Young Mind

All films coming to Amazon

Available October 1

Abandoned Mine

Alcoholist

Apartment 1303

Bunker of the Dead

Clueless

Election

Escape from L.A.

Fargo

Ghost World

Ghoulies

Ghoulies II

I Believe in Unicorns

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jug Face

Margot at the Wedding

Needlestick

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary Two

Pi

Queens and Cowboys

Scareycrows

Snake Eyes

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Machinist

The Whistleblower

Unlimited

Available October 2

Song to Song

Available October 4

Blood Hunters

Save My Seoul

Available October 7

Blair Witch

Megan Leavey

Available October 11

5150

Available October 13

City of Ghosts

Available October 14

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Available October 15

The Other Dream Team

The Whole Truth

Available October 18

Fight for Space

Available October 20

The Wall

Available October 25

Awaken the Shadowman

The Liberators

Available October 28

Arrival

Available October 29

Priceless

All films coming to HBO

Available October 1

Australia

Constantine

The Darkness

Dead Presidents

Death Race

Eraser

Finding Neverland

Jackass: The Movie

Lights Out

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Monster’s Ball (Unrated Version)

The Ninth Gate

One Halloween

The Pink Panther

The Purge: Election Year

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone

Rock Dog

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

The Shack

Stuck on You

The Terminator

Wanted

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Available October 14

Fifty Shades Darker (Unrated Version)

Available October 21

John Wick: Chapter 2

Available October 28

Split

