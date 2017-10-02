‘Marsha P. Johnson,’ ‘How To Survive A Plague’ and Everything Streaming In October on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including How to Survive A Plague, Queens and Cowboys and The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson.
How to Survive a Plague (2012), available on Hulu Oct. 1
‘Resist’ may be this year’s rallying cry, but there were few braver, bolder activists fighting for justice than ACT UP and TAG, two coalitions that crusaded for response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic from the government and medical community. David France made this doc for his partner, Doug Gould, who died of AIDS-related pneumonia.
Queens and Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo (2014), available on Amazon Oct. 1
You’ve heard of bears, cubs, otters and wolves, but what about bulls? Get to know the steers and queers of the International Gay Rodeo Association in this documentary that explores the unique community and its challenges.
Stonewall (2015), available on Hulu Oct. 3
Did you ever wonder what the Stonewall Riots would have looked like if everyone was more white? Roland Emmerich’s much derided dramatization of the Stonewall Riots received heaps of critiques for its focus on young, handsome gay men at the expense of the queer and trans people of color at the forefront of the movement.
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (2017), available on Netflix October 6
For a much more realistic portrait of the heroes at Stonewall, don’t miss this fantastic documentary (also from David France). Johnson was a legendary trans activist and iconic presence, known as the Rosa Parks of the LGBT movement.
Fifty Shades Darker (Unrated Version) (2017), available on HBO Oct. 14
Why can’t straight people just keep what they do in the bedroom behind closed doors and stop throwing it in our faces?
All films coming to Netflix
Available October 1
Available October 2
Available October 3
Available October 4
Available October 6
Available October 7
Available October 10
Available October 11
Available October 12
Available October 13
Available October 15
Available October 17
Available October 19
Available October 20
Available October 23
Available October 25
Available October 26
Available October 27
Available October 28
All films coming to Hulu
Available October 1
Available October 3
Available October 7
Available October 11
Available October 12
Available October 14
Available October 15
Available October 18
Available October 21
Available October 23
Available October 25
All films coming to Amazon
Available October 1
Available October 2
Available October 4
Available October 7
Available October 11
Available October 13
Available October 14
Available October 15
Available October 18
Available October 20
Available October 25
Available October 28
Available October 29
All films coming to HBO
Available October 1
Available October 14
Available October 21
Available October 28
What are you streaming this month?