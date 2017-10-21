Towleroad

World’s Oldest Living Land Creature Discovered to be Gay

by Andy Towle
October 21, 2017 | 3:08pm

Jonathan, a tortoise on the British territory of Saint Helena in the South Atlantic thought to be the world’s oldest living land creature at 186, is also gay.

Yahoo UK reports:

The governor of St Helena was presented with what they believed to be a female tortoise, named Frederica, in 1991 as a possible mate for Jonathan.

For the past 26 years, the pair have been inseparable but a recent examination on Frederica found out that she was probably a male, according to The Times.

It had been hoped the pair would mate when they were introduced but no offspring has ever been produced – and it seems now there is finally an explanation.

Jonathan is something of a star on the tiny island in the South Atlantic Ocean – he features on tourist posters and even appears on one of the island’s coins.

Jonathan is thought to have been born in the 1830s.



