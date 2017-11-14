The Full Trailer for ‘American Crime Story: Versace’ Has Arrived – WATCH

Did Jeff Sessions Just Sign His Pink Slip?

The full trailer for American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace has arrived.

The 10-episode series, which explores the 1997 murder of the fashion designer at his Miami Beach home, will premiere in January and features Édgar Ramirez, Ricky Martin, Penélope Cruz and Darren Criss, who stars as Versace’s killer Andrew Cunanan.

Earlier today we posted a teaser featuring Cruz and Ramirez, but the full trailer has just been released:

Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #ACSVersace. The next installment of FX’s award-winning original series premieres January 17. pic.twitter.com/LDiJ6ZSTJm — AmericanCrimeStoryFX (@ACSFX) November 15, 2017

And Deadline reports:

FX+ subscribers will have early access to the first episode... It will be available beginning Friday, January 12, 2018, five days before the series’ official premiere on FX. The second installment of the award-winning limited series will premiere on FX on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 PM ET/PT.