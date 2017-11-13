Anthony Edwards: Entertainment Executive Gary Goddard Molested Me, Raped My Friend

Former ER star Anthony Edwards says he was sexually molested by entertainment executive and Broadway producer Gary Goddard when he was 12-years-old.

#iwillspeakup A post shared by Anthony Edwards (@anthonycedwards) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Wrote Edwards in a post on Medium:

I met Goddard when I was 12, and he quickly became a dominant force in my life. He taught me about the value of acting, respect for friendship, and the importance of studying. Pedophiles prey on the weak. My father, who suffered from undiagnosed PTSD from WWII, was not emotionally available. Everyone has the need to bond, and I was no exception. My vulnerability was exploited. I was molested by Goddard, my best friend was raped by him — and this went on for years. The group of us, the gang, stayed quiet.

Why? One of the most tragic effects of sexual abuse in children is that the victims often feel deeply responsible — as if it is somehow their fault. With their sick form of control, abusers exploit a child’s natural desire to bond. The victims are required to play by the abuser’s rules, or else they are “out” — banished from the only world they know. Abusers are successful when they keep control of that little world — a world that is based on fear. The use of fear to control and manipulate can be both obvious and subtle. Abusers will often use the word “love” to define their horrific actions, which constitutes a total betrayal of trust. The resulting damage to the emotional development of a child is deep and unforgivable. Only after I was able to separate my experience, process it, and put it in its place could I accept this truth: My abuse may always be with me, but it does not own me. For far too many years, I held onto the idea that love was conditional — and so I would look for someone or something other than my higher self to define those conditions and requirements for me.

Goddard, who was sued in 2014 after being accused by another man, Michael Egan, of being involved in an underage sex ring with three other entertainment industry figures including director Bryan Singer, denied Edwards’ claims through a spokesman:

A spokesman for Goddard called Edwards’ story “false allegations.”

“Gary first met Anthony more than 40 years ago,” said spokesman Sam Singer. “Gary was a mentor, teacher and a friend to Anthony, which makes this story all the more disturbing to him. As to the allegations that Mr. Edwards made in his post today, I can unequivocally deny them on Gary’s behalf. Gary played an important role in helping start Anthony’s acting career and acted as his personal manager. He has nothing but the greatest respect for Anthony as a person. Gary is saddened by the false allegations. The post by Anthony, as well as many of the news stories today reference a legal claim made against Gary approximately four years ago regarding sexual harassment. The complaint was demonstrated to be fraudulent as it was completely fabricated, and ultimately withdrawn by the complainant and his attorneys.”