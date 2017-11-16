Gay Australian Senator Chokes Up Introducing Marriage Equality Bill into Parliament: WATCH

Australian Senator Dean Smith choked up as he introduced the marriage equality bill into parliament, initiating debate on the issue, which this week Australians approved in a nationwide postal vote.

Said Smith, choking up:

“Mr President, as a young man I never believed I could serve as a senior adviser to a Prime Minister or a Premier because I was a gay man,” Smith said. “John Howard and Richard Court both proved me wrong. And I never believed the day would come, when my relationship would be judged by my country to be as meaningful and as valued as any other.” He then paused to tear up. “The Australian people have proved me wrong.”

Added Smith:

“Let me be clear. Amendments that seek to address other issues or which seek to deny gay and lesbian Australians the full rights, responsibilities and privileges that they already have will be strenuously opposed. Australians did not vote for equality before the law so that equality before the law that is already gained is stripped away.”

Clip above. Full speech below: