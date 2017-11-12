George Takei Talked to Howard Stern About Groping ‘Skittish’ Men to ‘Persuade’ Them into Having Sex

George Takei recently denied claims of sexual assault by former model Scott Brunton but a recent interview with Howard Stern makes it sound as if Takei was very familiar with the kind of assault Brunton described.

Brunton said he fell unconscious at Takei’s apartment after having a couple drinks and when he woke up his pants were around his ankles, Takei was groping him and trying to get his underwear off.

In an interview with Stern just last month, Takei was discussing the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations when he was asked by Stern if he ever grabbed a man’s genitals against his will.

“You never sexually assaulted anyone,” Stern asked.

Takei paused, and then said, “hey, boner” before laughing uncomfortably.

Takei then explained: “Some people are kind of skittish, or maybe, um, uh, afraid, and you’re trying to persuade.”

When Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers asked, “But you didn’t do this grabbing at work?”, Takei replied. “It was either in my home. They came to my home.”

Said Stern: “So what do you mean, there’d be some guy who was hesitating to have sex with you and then you gave em a gentle squeeze on the balls or something?”

Replied Takei: “More than a gentle…. [but] it didn’t involve power over the other.”