Gay Drama ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Leads Independent Spirit Award Nominations: FULL LIST

The gay drama Call Me By Your Name starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet leads this year’s Independent Spirit Award nominations with six including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Male Lead (for Timothee Chalamet), and Best Supporting Male (for Armie Hammer).

Also nominated, the French AIDS/ACT UP drama BPM (Beats Per Minute) for Best International Film (watch a clip HERE), along with A Fantastic Woman from Chile, in which trans actress Daniela Vega plays a transgender singer faced with discrimination and loss when her lover dies.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best Feature

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Rider”

Best First Feature

“Columbus”

“Ingrid Goes West”

“Menashe”

“Oh Lucy!”

“Patti Cake$”

Best Director

Sean Baker, “The Florida Project”

Jonas Carpignano, “A Ciambra”

Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me by Your Name”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, “Good Time”

Chloé Zhao, “The Rider”

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Azazel Jacobs, “The Lovers”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Mike White, “Beatriz at Dinner”

Best First Screenplay

Kris Avedisian, Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman, “Donald Cried”

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, “The Big Sick”

Ingrid Jungermann, “Women Who Kill”

Kogonada, “Columbus”

David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer, “Ingrid Goes West”

Best Cinematography

Thimios Bakatakis, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”

Elisha Christian, “Columbus”

Hélène Louvart, “Beach Rats”

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, “Call Me by Your Name”

Joshua James Richards, “The Rider”

Best Editing

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, “Good Time”

Walter Fasano, “Call Me by Your Name”

Alex O’Flinn, “The Rider”

Gregory Plotkin, “Get Out”

Tatiana S. Riegel, “I, Tonya”

Best Female Lead

Salma Hayek, “Beatriz at Dinner”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Shinobu Terajima, “Oh Lucy!”

Regina Williams, “Life and nothing more”

Best Male Lead

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Harris Dickinson, “Beach Rats”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Robert Pattinson, “Good Time”

Best Supporting Female

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Lois Smith, “Marjorie Prime”

Taliah Lennice Webster, “Good Time”

Best Supporting Male

Nnamdi Asomugha, “Crown Heights”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Barry Keoghan, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Benny Safdie, “Good Time”

Robert Altman Award

“Mudbound”

Best Documentary

“The Departure”

“Faces Places”

“Last Men in Aleppo”

“Motherland”

“Quest”

Best International Film

“BPM (Beats Per Minute)” (France)

“A Fantastic Woman,” (Chile)

“I Am Not a Witch,” (Zambia)

“Lady Macbeth,” (U.K.)

“Loveless,” (Russia)