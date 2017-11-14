Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull Speaks on Marriage Survey Results: ‘They Voted Yes for Love’ – WATCH

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull spoke out after it was revealed that voters had cast a majority “YES” vote in the nationwide postal survey for same-sex marriage. View the results HERE.

Said Turnbull:

“The Australian people have spoken, and they have voted overwhelmingly ‘yes’ for marriage equality. They voted yes for fairness, they voted yes for commitment, they voted yes for love. And now it is up to us here in the parliament of Australia to get on with it, to get on with the job the Australian people have tasked us to do and get this done. This year. Before Christmas. That must be our commitment.”

Watch: