44 Seconds of Top Senate Republicans Not Answering Questions About Roy Moore: WATCH

A row of top Republicans sat in silence today for 44 seconds refusing to answer questions about GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore’s alleged sexual assault on an underage teen.

This is what 44 seconds of Republican senators not responding to questions about Roy Moore sounds like | Analysis by CNN’s Chris Cillizza https://t.co/UjrztCYHTH pic.twitter.com/8iDaBN4jEX — CNN (@CNN) November 10, 2017

Writes CNN’s Chris Cilizza:

When Senate leaders planned an event Thursday afternoon with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House economic guru Gary Cohn to tout the rollout of their tax plan, the words “Roy Moore underage girl” were not likely on their minds.

But by the time the event happened, the allegations — first reported by The Washington Post — that the Alabama Republican Senate nominee had pursued relationships with four girls aged 14 to 18 when he was in his 30s was all anyone was talking about.

Which made this question and answer session SUPER awkward.

The homophobic, Christian, family values hypocrite Moore defiantly shook off the allegations, tweeting “rest assured — I will NEVER GIVE UP the fight!” and released a statement through his campaign.