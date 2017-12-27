Towleroad

Chris Hemsworth Shares Extra Dramatic Shirtless Selfie: WATCH

by Towleroad
December 27, 2017 | 10:39am

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has discovered the dramatic filter on his Instagram, and shirtless selfies will never be the same.

Whatever ( @jasonsmith84 directorial debut)

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

 

The gay rights ally also shared videos of his new toy: “Look at the size of it!”

#livefastdieyoung

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

 

#quadlife

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on



