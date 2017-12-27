Chris Hemsworth Shares Extra Dramatic Shirtless Selfie: WATCH

Gay Adult Film Icon Jeff Stryker Reveals How He Survived the California Wildfires: WATCH

How Fleetwood Mac’s Iconic Classic ‘Dreams’ Was Made: WATCH

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has discovered the dramatic filter on his Instagram, and shirtless selfies will never be the same.

Whatever ( @jasonsmith84 directorial debut) A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 12:36am PST

The gay rights ally also shared videos of his new toy: “Look at the size of it!”

#livefastdieyoung A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:29pm PST