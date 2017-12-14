‘Drag Race’ Sets Premiere Date for ‘All Stars’ Season 3: VIDEO

Jake Shears Takes Us Inside New Orleans, the City Fueling His Creative Passions: INTERVIEW

Start your engines, squirrel friends, because RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premiere of season three is coming Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1.

Last season of Drag Race was the series’ first on VH1. While Drag Race season nine aired on Fridays, All Stars season three makes the move to Thursday evenings. The season will kick off with a super-sized, 90-minute premiere.

This edition of All Stars features a slew of fan-favorites, including Thorgy Thor, BenDeLaCreme, Trixie Mattel, Chi Chi DeVayne and more. Get to know all of the queens in the video below and in our preview post.

Which queen are you rooting for?