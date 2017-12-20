Kentucky Judge Who Refused Gay Adoption Cases Removed From Office: VIDEO

Like Your New Year’s Eve Cozy? Wild? Indulgent? Reflective? No Place Like Provincetown.

A Kentucky judge who refused to preside over adoption cases involving gay parents has been reprimanded and removed from office.

In April, Judge W. Mitchell Nance preemptively recused himself from gay adoption cases, arguing that “under no circumstance” would “the best interest of the child be promoted by the adoption by a practicing homosexual.”

Former Judge W. Mitchell Nance was publicly reprimanded Tuesday by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission. https://t.co/g2Z8LOqIrk — WKYT (@WKYT) December 19, 2017

The Family Foundation of Kentucky offered its support to Nance at the time, noting that “when adoption agencies abandon the idea that it is in the best interest of a child to grow up with both a mother and a father, people can’t expect judges who do believe that to be forced to bow the knee.”

However, LEX18 reports that the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission found that the former judge had acted based on personal bias and convictions. Nance responded by tendering his resignation based on his religious beliefs and convictions.

Although procedures required that Nance be removed from office, he had already offered his resignation which was due to be finalized last week.

According to the Courier Journal, the order noted that “due to Respondent’s retirement, a public reprimand is warranted, and is the only public sanction available.”

Watch a report on the case from earlier this year below.

(Image: Screenshot via YouTube)