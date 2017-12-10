Kids Ask Santa About Roy Moore, Feminazis, and Matt Lauer’s Sex Toy in Hilarious SNL Cold Open: WATCH

In SNL’s cold open, Kenan Thompson’s Santa and a “libtard” elf played by Kate McKinnon discovered that kids these days are much more grown up than they used to be. They know all about current events and want to know more.

Watch as Kris Kringle fields requests from the kids not for just toys, but to chat and know more about Al Franken and Roy Moore, why Trump hasn’t gotten in trouble yet, NFL brain injuries and players kneeling, Feminazis, opioids, factory jobs for Chinese kids, Bitcoin, the coal industry, the tax bill, and Matt Lauer’s sex toy.

But eventually, like all of us, there’s one little girl named Jenny who just wants everything to be all right in the world.

