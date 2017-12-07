Will Calvin Harris Honor His Australia Gay Marriage Promise from 2012?

In 2012, DJ/Producer Calvin Harris promised he’d do something for a fan if same-sex marriage was legalized in Australia, and now that fan, and the internet, are asking Harris to honor it.

The fan, Filip Odzak, reminded Harris of the promise today, shortly after Australia’s parliament approved marriage equality.

Wrote Odzak: “During your appearance at Marquee in Sydney, while hanging backstage in the library bar, we made a deal – sealed with a handshake – that you would remix the Spice Girls’ ‘2 Become 1’ when marriage equality was finally legalised in Australia. Well, it just happened today. For five years I’ve been waiting for this! I’m very excited to hear what you do with the track to celebrate the occasion. A deal is a deal.”

Harris has yet to respond.

