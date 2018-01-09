Nile Rodgers Celebrated David Bowie’s Birthday with a Stunning Unreleased Demo of ‘Let’s Dance’ – LISTEN

Producer Nile Rodgers celebrated the late David Bowie’s 71st birthday on Monday with an unreleased demo of his classic 1983 hit “Let’s Dance” and what a gift it is.
Writes Rolling Stone: “Compared to the bombast of the final version, the demo presents “Let’s Dance” in its bare bones form, with Bowie’s singing thrust to the song’s forefront.”
Said Rodgers: “I’ve been blessed with a wonderful career but my creative partnership with David Bowie ranks very, very, very high on the list of my most important and rewarding collaborations. This demo gives you, the fans, a bird’s eye view of the very start of it! I woke up on my first morning in Montreux with David peering over me. He had an acoustic guitar in his hands and exclaimed, ‘Nile, darling, I think this is a HIT!'”