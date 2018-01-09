Nile Rodgers Celebrated David Bowie’s Birthday with a Stunning Unreleased Demo of ‘Let’s Dance’ – LISTEN

Husband Prime Suspect After ‘Miss Trans America’ Founder is Beaten and Stabbed to Death In her Home

Producer Nile Rodgers celebrated the late David Bowie’s 71st birthday on Monday with an unreleased demo of his classic 1983 hit “Let’s Dance” and what a gift it is.

Writes Rolling Stone: “Compared to the bombast of the final version, the demo presents “Let’s Dance” in its bare bones form, with Bowie’s singing thrust to the song’s forefront.”

Said Rodgers: “I’ve been blessed with a wonderful career but my creative partnership with David Bowie ranks very, very, very high on the list of my most important and rewarding collaborations. This demo gives you, the fans, a bird’s eye view of the very start of it! I woke up on my first morning in Montreux with David peering over me. He had an acoustic guitar in his hands and exclaimed, ‘Nile, darling, I think this is a HIT!'”