Is Devin Nunes a Russian Agent?

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a House Intelligence Committee member, was asked today whether he thought Chairman Devin Nunes, the GOP congressman behind the ‘secret memo’, has been compromised by the Russians.

Asked MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann: “Congressman, I’m going to ask you a question I asked Sen. Murphy a little earlier. It’s an impolitic question and one that would have seemed absurd in almost any other circumstance. Congressman Nunes, your chairman, it is suggested not by me but by people who follow these matters closely, could possibly be someone who’s been compromised by the Russians. Is that something you consider a possibility?”

Replied Swalwell: “I can’t speak to his motives. I think he’s been compromised by the White House. He certainly seems to be willing to risk the republic to protect the president, to risk the rule of law to help the president’s case in the Russian investigation. He’s supposed to be recused. He’s been recused in body in that he doesn’t show to the Russia witness interviews, but not in spirit. He has his hand all over every subpoena that he signs and now he’s actively involved in this very disruptive process.”