Nancy Pelosi, Vanessa Williams and More To Judge ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

Migos Rapper Offset Puts His Homophobia in the Open: ‘I Cannot Vibe with Queers’

Vistaprint: ‘Satan’ Pamphlets Mailed to Gay Couple Were Meant for Someone Else

Forget PyeongChang, the real fiercest competitors will be going for the gold on the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. They better stick all their landings, because this season’s judges may be their toughest yet.

Joining the mainstage panel of Ross Mathews, Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage and, of course Mama Ru will be Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell, Nancy Pelosi, Chris Colfer, Vanessa Williams, Adam Lambert, Constance Zimmer, Emma Bunton, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Nicole Byer.

Additionally, this year fans can get in on the action with VH1’s Drag Race Fantasy League launching later today. Pick your own six-queen team for points based on challenge wins, lip syncs and more for the chance to win two tickets to the finale taping.

Get familiar with your potential picks by checking out the sneak peek of this season’s premiere below. Tune in for the full 90-minute episode Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1.