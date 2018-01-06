Linda Harvey: We Must ‘Re-Horrify’ People To the Truth About ‘Predatory’ Homosexuals – LISTEN

Demon-obsessed hellgoblin Linda Harvey has spoken of the need to “re-horrify” Americans regarding the insidious sickness of homosexuality.

Speaking on her frequently hilarious “Mission America” radio show with none other than Peter LaBarbera, Harvey proved herself ur-horrified at the notion that homosexuality is welcomed in public schools where “predators” can recruit children into their diabolic world.

Right Wing Watch reports:

“So many of these groups are predators,” she said. “I believe that the homosexual clubs in schools are just red flags for predators. I think that they exist there as an audience to continue to fast track kids into the lifestyle, network with adults—I mean, who knows what goes on there.”

“How do we re-horrify people about the sin of homosexuality?” she wondered. “People are becoming so comfortable with this, even people on our side. We need to re-horrify them.”

LaBarbera added that society must learn to respect his version of the Christian god so that America will one day “recover that sense of awfulness” about homosexuality.