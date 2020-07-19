Armed Neo-Nazi Group Menaces Pennsylvania City, Making Racist, Homophobic Threats: ‘God Hates the Gays’ — WATCH

More than a dozen members of the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Movement (NSM), many of them armed, marched on Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Saturday and held a rally in the city’s Brandon Park.

PennLive reports: “The NSM had applied for a permit to rally Saturday but Mayor Derek Slaughter denied it as he did for all mass gatherings in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members noted they showed up anyway and accused Slaughter, the city’s first African-American mayor, of not believing in the Constitution. The referred to him using the ‘N’ word.”

In video captured by On The Pulse News, NSM members are heard using racial slurs and making threats at protesters.

“We got a n—-r over here talking sh*t from a safe distance,” shouted one NSM member.

“Black Lives don’t f**king matter. Fuck you n—-r!” another yelled.

The group was met by protesters and police, who kept the two groups separated during a clash as the NSM was leaving the park.

Though not captured on film, PennLive reports that “a female member proclaimed ‘God hates the gays’ and led a chant against them using the ‘F’ word.”

“The NSM actively promotes intolerance of those of Jewish faith, as well as African Americans, and the LGBTQ community,” NorthCentralPA reports.