Activist David Mixner Takes the Stage Again for LGBTQ Benefit ‘Who Fell Into The Outhouse?’

Activist, author, storyteller, and Towleroad contributor David Mixner is mounting a new stage show on March 5 at New York’s Florence Gould Hall in the French Institute, to benefit homeless LGBT youth housed at the Ali Forney Center’s Bea Arthur Residence.

Mixner’s new one-night-only production completes a trilogy he began with the wildly successful Oh Hell No! and 1969 which sold out houses in the U.S. and abroad. The new show, Who Fell Into The Outhouse?, directed by Chris Bolan will again draw on his personal experience, this time focusing on his impoverished upbringing in “Little Alabama,” a little-known swatch of America within the Eastern Shore of Maryland, southern Delaware, and a few counties in southern New Jersey. The region was so named because the area supplied troops to the Confederacy, practiced segregation, and was marked by abject poverty.

Said Mixner: “This will be my last show. I will not be creating another trilogy like this. It has been an exhilarating and very gratifying experience, but also somewhat exhausting. I hope my story of confronting the racial attitudes, poverty, and economic injustice in my own family will inspire others in today’s America to rise up and demand full accountability from their government.”

The first two shows in the trilogy examined two different parts of Mixner’s half-century of activism. OH HELL NO! focused on his work in the gay-rights movement, including his partnership with Harvey Milk in fighting the Briggs Amendment in California, the devastating impact of the AIDS epidemic, and his very public break with President Bill Clinton over “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” 1969 was a retelling of Mixner’s antiwar activism, and specifically his leadership role in the Moratorium to End The War in Vietnam that brought a half-million demonstrators to Washington, D.C. in that year.



Who Fell Into The Outhouse? also features country singer Chely Wright, who was the first gay country star to come out of the closet in 2010.

Said Wright: “David and I shared a stage in Atlanta in 2015, and I saw up close and first hand his easy, natural talent in telling stories. I laughed and cried that night along with the audience and came away completely inspired. I’m just thrilled that we’ll be creating this art together, and that the evening will provide shelter for young LGBT people who are living in the streets.”

Towleroad is proud to serve as media sponsor.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

Those who have seen Oh Hell No! and 1969 will advise you not to miss this final chance to see Mr. Mixner bring his unique and inspiring history to the stage.