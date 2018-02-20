Towleroad

Adam Rippon Responds to Sally Field’s Attempt to Hook Him Up with Her Son

by Andy Towle
February 20, 2018 | 7:35am

Adam Rippon has responded to an attempt by Sally Field to hook him up with her son Sam Greisman.

Sam had been crushing on Rippon during the first days of the Winter Games.

Finally, his mom gave him some advice.

And after Sam posted the text exchange with mom, she ensured the figure skater saw it by tagging him in the comments.

Sam was slightly horrified (but probably psyched).

So finally, Rippon has responded.

He visited Buzzfeed’s offices in PyeongChang, and said this.

“Sally. SHE BOLD.” And then had a message for Sam.

“Sam, your mom – I admire her. And I’m sure one day we’re going to meet! So thanks, mom.”



