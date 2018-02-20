Adam Rippon Responds to Sally Field’s Attempt to Hook Him Up with Her Son

In Tuesday Tweets, Trump Tries to Twist Russian Election Meddling Focus to Obama

Adam Rippon has responded to an attempt by Sally Field to hook him up with her son Sam Greisman.

Sam had been crushing on Rippon during the first days of the Winter Games.

Gonna need a gif of @Adaripp saying he just wants to focus on being America’s Sweetheart for my daily use. Please and thank you. Also marry me Adam. — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 13, 2018

So boys, where're we watching @Adaripp tonight? — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 15, 2018

I hate being earnest but an openly, “non-passing”, sassy, beautiful gay 20-something daring America not to love him and becoming the sweetheart of the Olympic Games is very moving to me. — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 16, 2018

Glad so many people liked this, but if you could slide it into Adam's DMs that would be great too. — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 16, 2018

Finally, his mom gave him some advice.

Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush. pic.twitter.com/shYCXwNOMf — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

And after Sam posted the text exchange with mom, she ensured the figure skater saw it by tagging him in the comments.

Sam was slightly horrified (but probably psyched).

Yikes. — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

She’ll do what she has to do. She’s not the worst wing woman. — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 14, 2018

So finally, Rippon has responded.

He visited Buzzfeed’s offices in PyeongChang, and said this.

“Sally. SHE BOLD.” And then had a message for Sam.

“Sam, your mom – I admire her. And I’m sure one day we’re going to meet! So thanks, mom.”