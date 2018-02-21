Florida House Rejects Assault Weapons Ban, Then Declares Porn a Public Health Risk

As hundreds of Parkland, Florida shooting survivors looked on, the Florida House of Representatives last night rejected a motion to consider a ban on assault rifles and less than an hour later passed a bill to declare porn a public health risk.

The Washington Post reports:

The House chose not to consider the gun-control bill.

It later passed the resolution claiming that porn is dangerous.

“Unfortunately, just five days after 17 people were gunned down at a Florida school, the Florida House just passed a bill that declares pornography a ‘public health risk,’” state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D) told the Independent. “Basically, what they have determined is that these are the Republican priorities in 2018: Wasting our time with debate and legislation that declares porn as a health threat. Meanwhile we can’t even get a single debate, vote or hearing on anything related to assault weapons.”

Watch:

Students have organized March For Our Lives, a nationwide march to take place on March 24.

On March 24 we will take the streets of Washington DC and our communities across the country to #MarchForOurLives. Sign up at https://t.co/2m7ItdfFjV pic.twitter.com/yokyEdj7Jq — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) February 18, 2018

George Clooney yesterday said he would donate $500,000 to march organizers.

That donation was then matched by Oprah, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, and Jeffrey Katzenberg.