Gus Kenworthy Trolls Ivanka Trump in Closing Ceremonies Tweet: ‘TF is She Doing Here?’

Kylie Minogue’s First Live Performance of ‘Dancing’ is Here to Make You Feel Good: WATCH

‘Call Me By Your Name’ Gets a Happy Ending in This Reworked Clip: WATCH

Capping off what has been quite a political Olympics games from the perspective of the two gay U.S. athletes Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon, Kenworthy offered his opinion on Ivanka Trump’s presence at the Closing Ceremonies.

Tweeted Kenworthy: “So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??”

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? pic.twitter.com/sfJKi0VTDb — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

Kenworthy also tweeted a photo with fellow Olympian Rippon, writing, “Two weeks ago, at opening ceremonies, we met and a friendship began. Today, at closing ceremonies, it ends. @ Adaripp, please stop calling me. You’re honestly starting to get v clingy and I can’t anymore.”

Two weeks ago, at opening ceremonies, we met and a friendship began. Today, at closing ceremonies, it ends. @Adaripp, please stop calling me. You're honestly starting to get v clingy and I can't anymore. pic.twitter.com/h9GArWda9b — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

Finally, earlier this week, Kenworthy, a proponent of rescue dogs who rescued several from Sochi four years ago, visited a Korean dog meat farm that’s about to be closed down. He ended up adopting one of the dogs who will join him in the U.S. in a few weeks.