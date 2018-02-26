Ivanka Trump: ‘I Believe My Father’ on Sex Assault Claims, and Arming Teachers ‘Not a Bad Idea’

Ivanka Trump sat down with NBC News reporter Peter Alexander in PyeongChang, where she attended the Closing Ceremonies of the Winter Games.

Alexander asked Trump about the sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump and whether she believed his accusers.

Said Ivanka: “I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter, if she believes the accusers of the father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it. I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters…I believe my father, I know my father…So, I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father.”

Ivanka was also asked about arming teachers, an idea that Donald Trump pushed following the Parkland, Florida high school shooting.

Said Ivanka: “Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school. But I think that there is no one solution to creating safety….I think that having a teacher who is armed, who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it is an idea that needs to be discussed.”